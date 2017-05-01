NEW YORK (AP) -- The color red made a dramatic show Monday night in the grand parade of fashion at the Met Gala, with co-chair Katy Perry in a veiled look created just for her by John Galliano and Pharrell's wife, Helen Lasichanh, in one of honoree Rei Kawakubo's avant-garde, armless jumpsuits.

Perry wore a veil with a silver head piece and black accents around the eyes with an embroidered wool coat layered over a red tulle and silk chiffon dress, her sleeves elongated, all by Maison Margiela Artisanal.

Diddy, meanwhile, laid down on the carpet to watch girlfriend Cassie pose in a black gown with a huge, spikey train she wore with glittery ear cuffs. Diddy wore an embellished cape in a spider web design that carried over to his Rick Owens tuxedo.

"It took a half-hour to get ready. We dress like this on the weekends," he joked.

Speaking of the weekend, Selena and her date - The Weeknd - smooched on the carpet in a classic white, delicately embellished gown from Coach designer Stuart Vevers.

Kylie Jenner was whisked up the stairs in a revealing sheer gold Atelier Versace gown, her platinum locks styled closed to her head. Sister Kendall Jenner stunned in a revealing black look covered in 85,000 hand-painted crystals from La Perla Creative Director Julia Haart. It included a wide diagonal slit from shoulder to below the waist and took more than 160 hours of work by 26 craftsmen in five cities, the designer said in a statement.

Lasichanh, her blond hair high on her head, smiled from within her signature Kawakubo balloon-like, red suit. Claire Danes also channeled the designer, whose work is featured in the Metropolitan Museum Costume Institute's spring exhibition, "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between." The sleeves of Dane's flurry of ruffles in a white blouse extended well beyond her hands, paired with a simple pair of black pants.

Vogue's Anna Wintour kicked off the star-studded gala a bit earlier as one of the evening's co-host. The gala feeds the annual budget of the Costume Institute. Wintour opted for encrusted gold and ostrich feathers from Chanel and said of Kawakubo and her Comme des Garcons brand: "She's a genius. Not only does she think outside of the box, she doesn't acknowledge the box."

Mega-stars from the worlds of film, TV, fashion, sports and music attend the glittery Met Gala each year. Some honor the work of the Costume Insitute's spring theme and some just, well, do their own thing.

Priyanka Chopra's floor-sweeping trench coat evening gown from Ralph Lauren took up a lot of real estate on the carpet, which is actually blue this year. Solange Knowles also wore a coat dress, a quilted down-filled puffer look with a train from Thom Browne, complete with a pair of his ice skate-inspired booties.

Lilly Collins, her hair in a black, banged crop with dark red lips, paid homage to Kawakubo in a black strapless bodice paired with a high-waisted full skirt in pink, while Jennifer Lopez paid homage to 1950s elegance in a baby blue from Valentino by Pierpaolo Piccioli.