May 3, 8:50 AM EDT

Kylie Jenner's star-studded selfie rivals Ellen's Oscar pic


NEW YORK (AP) -- Kylie Jenner's star-studded Instagram picture is coming close to Ellen DeGeneres' all A-list Twitter selfie in social media popularity.

Jenner's bathroom mirror shot posted Monday night from the Met Gala in New York included Jenner's sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian, as well as Sean "Diddy" Combs, Frank Ocean, A$AP Rocky and Oscar winner Brie Larson.

As of early Wednesday, the picture had more than 3.3 million likes. That compares to the more than 3.4 million retweets DeGeneres got for her selfie featuring Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Meryl Streep taken at the 2014 Oscars.

Jenner's photo was taken in spite of a rumored ban on selfies at the Gala.

