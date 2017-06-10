Eagle Herald











Opening Ceremony show features live fight scene, Rza music

By RYAN PEARSON
AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A fight broke out at the Opening Ceremony fashion show in Los Angeles Friday night, but it was all part of the plan.

Designer Humberto Leon says the show was an embrace of Hollywood and "the LA-ness that we love."

Rapper-writer-director Rza provided a live soundtrack for the fight scene that involved 10 Hollywood stuntwomen.

Leon says the spectacle was a celebration of sisterhood and girl power.

He says it was the first time the 10 stuntwomen have worked together on a project.

The show was held to mark the 10th anniversary of the brand's Los Angeles store.

