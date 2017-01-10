Eagle Herald











Jan 10, 12:03 AM EST

Harper's Bazaar marks 150th year with fashionable women list

By LEANNE ITALIE
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Interactives
Five trends, four cities
Multimedia
Designer Alexander McQueen Dies at 40
Fashion's Five Trends for Spring 2010
Spring 2010 New York Fashion Week
Geek Chic Fashion
CFDA's Emerging Talent Award Nominees
Met exhibit looks at models as muses
Fall 2009 runway trends
Isaac Mizrahi on what women want
Fall 2009 New York Fashion Week
Barbie turns 50
Yves Saint Laurent Exhibit
The History of Versace
Latest News
Harper's Bazaar marks 150th year with fashionable women list

A parade of pinks on the Golden Globes red carpet

Golden Globes fashion both unexpected and mundane
Multimedia
Timeline on World Cup Violence

NEW YORK (AP) -- Madonna, Emma Stone, Willow Smith and first lady Michelle Obama are among 150 women chosen by editors of Harper's Bazaar as the world's most fashionable.

The magazine's first-ever such list comes in celebration of its 150th anniversary, Editor-in-Chief Glenda Bailey said Monday. Madonna was chosen as cover girl for the group in the February issue.

The list, released Tuesday, is comprised of Hollywood A-listers, music elite, fashion designers, celebrity stylists, Instagram It ladies and other mavens.

Star power definitely prevails: Rihanna, the former Kate Middleton, Liu Wen, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Campbell, Miranda Kerr, Kendall Jenner and big sister Kim Kardashian West, Kaia Gerber and her mother, Cindy Crawford, Beyonce, Zendaya, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Adele, Gwen Stefani, Riley Keough, Lupita Nyong'o, Amal Clooney, Gia Coppola, Cindy Sherman, Roopal Patel and Olivia Palermo.

Editors of the Hearst magazine around the world - it has 32 editions worldwide - voted for their favorites.

"Our lists were more or less the same," Bailey said in an interview. "These women are renowned for style around the world. And they all have such very different styles. This is in praise of the individual."

The magazine plans a cocktail party to celebrate that fact and its listees the weekend of the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony Jan. 29. A series of other events to mark its 150th year are planned.

---

Online: www.harpersbazaar.com/mostfashionable

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.