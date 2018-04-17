ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- A former Minnesota FBI counterterrorism agent who was caught in a Justice Department crackdown has pleaded guilty to leaking classified documents to a national media organization.

Terry J. Albury appeared in federal court in St. Paul on Tuesday on two counts of unauthorized disclosure or retention of national defense information. The administration of President Donald Trump has made prosecuting government employees who leak sensitive information to the media a high priority.

Albury was accused of sharing documents with an unnamed online news organization. One document from 2011 relates to how the FBI assesses confidential informants. The date on one document and its subject matter corresponded with a story posted by The Intercept last year.