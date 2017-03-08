Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 8, 1:06 PM EST

'Fearless Girl' statue stares down Wall Street's iconic bull

AP Photo
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

Interactives
Greece's Debt Threatens to Spread
State budget
gaps map
Auto industry problems trickle down, punish Tennessee county
Women give old Derby hats a makeover in tough economy
S.C. town deals with highest unemployment in South
How mortgages were bundled and sold as securities
Tracking the $700 billion financial bailout
Tracking the year's job losses
State-by-state foreclosures since 2007
Credit crisis explained
Presidents and their economic legacies
Lexicon of the financial crisis
Americans' addiction to debt
Interactive
Are Stocks Bouncing Back?

NEW YORK (AP) -- A statue of a young girl with a look of resolve has been placed in front of Wall Street's famous charging bull in time for International Women's Day.

A big investment firm, State Street Global Advisors, put the statue there to highlight efforts to get more women on corporate boards.

The work by artist Kristen Visbal is called "Fearless Girl."

The girl appears to be staring down the bull. Her head is held high. Her hands are firmly planted on her waist. Her pony-tail looks as if it's in motion.

A plaque at her feet says: "Know the power of women in leadership. SHE makes a difference."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.