Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 4, 1:53 PM EDT

Richmond Fed head Lacker resigns, admits improper disclosure


Interactive
Multimedia Bios: Key Players on the Fed

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Jeffrey Lacker, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, has resigned after acknowledging improper discussions with a financial analyst.

Lacker said that in 2012 he spoke to an analyst at Medley Global Advisers who possessed "highly confidential" information about interest-rate decisions the Fed would consider at its next meeting, according to a Wall Street Journal report. Lacker previously announced plans to retire later this year.

Lacker also said in his resignation statement that he did not disclose in subsequent investigations the details of his conversation.

Members of Congress have sharply criticized the Fed for not providing information regarding its investigation into the matter.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.