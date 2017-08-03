Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Aug 3, 9:38 AM EDT

FedEx, in online pivot, backs away from holiday surcharges

AP Photo
AP Photo/Elise Amendola

Interactive
Multimedia Bios: Key Players on the Fed
Multimedia
Sinful Hot Chocolate
As Budgets Tighten, Gift Givers Get Crafty
Modern Holiday Decor
How to Prepare Eggnog
Shopping on Black Friday
Designers share DIY decorations
Holiday Gift Guide
Twelve Days of Holiday Cookie Recipes
Hip, New Ornaments
Sugarplums
One-Pot Dinner Kits
Kid-Friendly Focaccia
Cheese Balls
Dinner Biscuits
Ill. Company Answers Students' Letters to Santa
Restored Rudolph, Santa Go on Tour
How to Find Safe Toys
Quiz on Christmas Classics
Holiday Windows Around the Nation
Multimedia
Compare the Cost of Thanksgiving Around the U.S.
How to Cook a Turkey
How to Carve a Turkey
Kid-Friendly Focaccia
Cheese Balls
Pumpkin Pie
Indian Pudding
Dinner Biscuits
Holiday News
FedEx, in online pivot, backs away from holiday surcharges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- FedEx will forego special charges for most packages shipped during the chaotic holiday season this year as it squares off against rival UPS in a fight for a larger share of the millions of items now bought online.

The announcement Thursday comes two months after UPS announced new surcharges that will effect shipments near Black Friday and the holidays. United Parcel Service Inc. said that it would add 27 cents for residential deliveries from Nov. 19 to Dec. 2 and Dec. 17-23. It will add a fee of between 81 and 97 cents to overnight, second- or third-day deliveries for residential deliveries Dec. 17-23. There are other charges for oversized packages.

In addition, UPS will charge a peak surcharge on some international air-shipping routes.

FedEx said Thursday that it will only charge extra for packages that need additional handling, are unauthorized or are oversized.

The FedEx Corp. surcharge for special packages will be in effect Nov. 20 through Dec. 24. The surcharge for additional handling will be raised by $3 per package, for oversize goods by $25 per package and for unauthorized shipments by $300 per package.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.