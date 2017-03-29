PATERSON, N.J. (AP) -- Two more arrests have been made in connection with a shooting involving hip-hop star Fetty Wap in his hometown.

Raheem Thomas, a hip-hop promoter who initially was arrested on aggravated assault and weapons charges after the shooting occurred in Paterson early Sunday, will now also face an armed robbery charge, the Passaic County prosecutor's office said Wednesday.

Thomas had a handgun and hollow-point bullets when he was arrested on the armed robbery charge, authorities said, so he's also facing weapons charges and a count of receiving stolen property. The Paterson resident is CEO and owner of Muscle Team Entertainment, a company that promotes hip-hop.

Prosecutors did not immediately specify who was robbed, what was taken or why Thomas was charged with receiving stolen property.

Thomas did not enter a plea during his brief court appearance Wednesday. His lawyer, Greyson Hannigan, said he will enter his plea during a pretrial detention hearing scheduled for next week.

Another Paterson man, Sylvester Huffin, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and three weapons charges, prosecutors announced later Wednesday. He faces several decades in prison if convicted on all counts. He was in custody and couldn't be reached for comment, and it was unclear if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf. A date for his initial court appearance has not been scheduled, prosecutors said.

The shooting happened early Sunday on a street outside a Paterson deli. Police said Fetty Wap, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, and several friends had become involved in a heated altercation with another group inside the deli. Three people were wounded, but Fetty Wap wasn't injured.

A photo posted this weekend to Thomas' Instagram account showed a masked man wearing what appears to be Fetty Wap's signature "1738" pendant.

"Just to set the record straight, I personally didn't take (Fetty Wap's) chain," Thomas posted.

Fetty Wap's crew in New Jersey is known as the Remy Boyz 1738, named for the Remy Martin 1738 brand of cognac.

Thomas in January also posted a rap song and video on YouTube that was disrespectful of Fetty Wap.