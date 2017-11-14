Eagle Herald











Nov 14, 2:01 PM EST

Ex-marketing executive: Fox Sports involved in soccer bribes


NEW YORK (AP) -- A former marketing executive has testified that Fox Sports partnered with his firm to pay bribes to soccer officials to secure broadcasting rights to major soccer tournaments.

The accusation came Tuesday at the U.S. trial of three former South American soccer officials accused of taking bribes in a sprawling corruption investigation of FIFA, sport's governing body.

Alejandro Burzaco, the former CEO of a marketing firm based in Argentina, testified that Fox was among several media companies paying bribes through sham contracts for the Copa America and other events.

As evidence of the scheme, prosecutors produced a 2008 agreement for the partnership to $3.7 million to a holding company in Turks and Caicos that was signed by a former Fox executive.

Fox Sports didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.