Feb 8, 5:58 PM EST

McDormand admits to being tired of awards season

By MARCELA ISAZA
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Even Frances McDormand admits she's getting tired of collecting trophies for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" but she picked up one more from a group near to her heart.

The Oscar nominee accepted best actress at the African American Film Critics Association Awards.

McDormand says in her Wednesday speech that this was an event she wanted to attend; she skipped the annual Oscar nominees luncheon earlier this week.

She also says she's tired of patting herself on the back and the self-congratulatory nature of awards season.

Other honorees included Jordan Peele, who won best director and picture for "Get Out"; Daniel Kaluuya won for best actor.

Director and liberal activist Rob Reiner received an award for social justice.

Ava DuVernay and the cast of "Queen Sugar" won best drama series.

