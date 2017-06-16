Eagle Herald











Jun 16, 5:42 PM EDT

Jada Pinkett Smith calls Tupac biopic 'deeply hurtful'


Jada Pinkett Smith calls Tupac biopic 'deeply hurtful'

NEW YORK (AP) -- Jada Pinkett Smith is calling the Tupac Shakur biopic "All Eyez on Me" ''deeply hurtful" for its portrayal of her relationship with the rap legend.

In a series of tweets Friday, just as the film is opening in theaters, Pinkett Smith contradicted several scenes. She said she never had an argument with Shakur backstage, that their parting was fictionalized and that he never read her a poem, as seen in the film. Pinkett Smith said her relationship to Shakur was "too precious" for her not take issue.

Pinkett Smith was close friends from childhood with Shakur. She's portrayed in the film by Kat Graham, whose performance Pinkett Smith complimented, along with Demetrius Shipp Jr., who plays Shakur.

The filmmakers of "All Eyez on Me" didn't immediately comment Friday.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

