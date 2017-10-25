Eagle Herald











Oct 25, 11:45 AM EDT

Blake Lively tackles blindness in new complex film role

By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer

Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
Clooney donates $1M to combat corruption in Africa

Blake Lively tackles blindness in new complex film role

Review: An edgeless satire in George Clooney's 'Suburbicon'

Former production assistant alleges Weinstein sexual assault

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56
Multimedia
"Harry Potter" Quiz

NEW YORK (AP) -- To play a blind woman for her latest film role, Blake Lively took no short cuts into the darkness.

The 30-year-old actress learned to use a walking cane, wore opaque contact lenses off-camera to better understand her character and learned how to navigate the main set without her vision.

Lively stars in "All I See Is You," a dreamy, beautiful movie about a woman who lost her eyesight in a car accident as an adolescent, but regains her vision through surgery in her 20s. She begins a period of self-discovery, which threatens to upend her life and marriage.

Says Lively: "This movie speaks to relationships, I think, whether we have the literal blindness or it's just figurative."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.