NEW YORK (AP) -- To play a blind woman for her latest film role, Blake Lively took no short cuts into the darkness.

The 30-year-old actress learned to use a walking cane, wore opaque contact lenses off-camera to better understand her character and learned how to navigate the main set without her vision.

Lively stars in "All I See Is You," a dreamy, beautiful movie about a woman who lost her eyesight in a car accident as an adolescent, but regains her vision through surgery in her 20s. She begins a period of self-discovery, which threatens to upend her life and marriage.

Says Lively: "This movie speaks to relationships, I think, whether we have the literal blindness or it's just figurative."