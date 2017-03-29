Eagle Herald











Mar 29, 5:11 PM EDT

Book: Angelina Jolie was drug-tested for 'Tomb Raider'


Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
First reactions from 'The Fate of the Furious' screening

Horror, adventure, stunts on display in Cruise's 'The Mummy'

Book: Angelina Jolie was drug-tested for 'Tomb Raider'

No cellphones backstage for accountants after Oscar flub

Vin Diesel on Paul Walker: We don't want to let him down
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56
Multimedia
"Harry Potter" Quiz

NEW YORK (AP) -- To help shed her early reputation, Angelina Jolie agreed to be drug tested during production of 2001's "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider," according to a new book.

The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday released an excerpt from an upcoming biography of the former studio head Sherry Lansing, "Leading Lady." Lansing stepped down as Paramount Pictures chairman and chief executive in 2005.

When casting the then 24-year-old Jolie for "Lara Croft," Lansing had concerns about Jolie's stability. This was shortly before the actress wed Billy Bob Thornton.

Then-Paramount production president John Goldwyn said the studio had Jolie undergo random drug tests. Director Simon West recounts that Jolie, eager for the part and to prove herself, said she would do anything - including daily drug tests - to "prove that I'm worthy."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.