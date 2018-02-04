Eagle Herald











Feb 4, 12:42 PM EST

'Coco' sweeps Annie Awards with 11 wins


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Pixar's "Coco" swept the 45th Annie Awards, winning 11 trophies at the annual ceremony honoring the year's best in animation.

As expected, the Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) tale was dominant at the Annies, held Saturday night at UCLA's Royce Hall in Los Angeles. In addition to best animated feature, "Coco" won for its direction (director Lee Unkrich and co-director Adrian Molina), best writing, voice acting (Anthony Gonzalez), music, animated effects and character animation.

The strong showing only reinforces "Coco" as the favorite at the Oscars.

"The Breadwinner," directed by Nora Twomey and executive produced by Angelina Jolie, won for best independent animated feature. Twomey, whose movie is about an Afghan girl growing up under Taliban rule, is the first solo woman director to win the award.

