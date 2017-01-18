Eagle Herald











American Humane investigating 'A Dog's Purpose' incident


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The organization that ensures animal safety on film and television productions is investigating whether a frightened dog was forced into churning waters during the making of "A Dog's Purpose."

A spokesman for American Humane said Wednesday that it has suspended its safety representative who worked on that film and is hiring an independent investigator to explore the matter.

The incident came to light Wednesday when celebrity site TMZ.com posted a minute-long video it says was shot during production of "A Dog's Purpose." It shows a German shepherd apparently terrified to get into a pool and a trainer forcing the dog into the water.

Universal Pictures, which is releasing "A Dog's Purpose" on Jan. 27, has not responded to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

