Mar 20, 1:38 PM EDT

Twitter: 'Black Panther' is most tweeted about movie ever


Twitter: 'Black Panther' is most tweeted about movie ever

Renee Zellweger transforms into Judy Garland for film

Correction: Film-Tomb Raider-Fitness story

Woman says Steven Seagal sexually assaulted her at audition

Tribeca to hold 'Schindler's List,' 'Scarface' reunions
NEW YORK (AP) -- The pop culture sensation "Black Panther" has set another record: most tweeted about movie ever.

Twitter said Tuesday that Ryan Coogler's box-office smash has been tweeted about more than 35 million times. That pushes it ahead of the previous record-holder, "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." The most recent "Star Wars" installment, "The Last Jedi," ranks third.

Over the weekend, "Black Panther" became the first film since 2009's "Avatar" to top the box office in North America five straight weekends. It has grossed more than $607 million domestically and $1.2 billion worldwide. In the next week, it's expected to pass "The Avengers" as the highest grossing superhero film ever, not accounting for inflation.

Twitter said "Black Panther" had the most tweets in the U.S., followed by the United Kingdom and Thailand.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

