May 5, 1:19 PM EDT

'Guardians' sequel blasts off to $17M on opening night


Canada's Trudeau sports Star Wars socks on May the 4th

Queen Latifah stars in movie about Flint water crisis

In the US's crosshairs, Assange gets his close-up in 'Risk'

Alec Baldwin: Trump is 'Saturday Night Live' head writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) -- "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" has rocketed to a $17 million opening night, beating out early showings of the first film.

Disney reported the sales estimate for Thursday night preview screenings on Friday. The sequel is the biggest opening night earner of the year so far.

The first "Guardians" film was a surprise blockbuster for many, transforming a little-known band of Marvel superheroes into household names. It earned $11.2 million on its opening night.

Both films were directed by James Gunn, who has already signed on to direct a third "Guardians" film. Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana star in the franchise, which will become interwoven into Marvel's hit "Avengers" franchise in future films.

ComScore figures show the first "Guardians" film earned $93.3 million in its opening weekend.

