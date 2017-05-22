Eagle Herald











May 22, 1:53 PM EDT

Bill Condon will direct 2019 'Bride of Frankenstein' remake


Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
Bill Condon will direct 2019 'Bride of Frankenstein' remake

Review: Fifth 'Pirates of the Caribbean' flick fights bloat

With 4 projects at Cannes, Kidman is open to 'bold' material

Rebel Wilson's defamation trial against publisher begins

With Bong leading the way, Gyllenhaal goes big in 'Okja'
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56
Multimedia
"Harry Potter" Quiz

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- After helping Disney's live-action "Beauty and the Beast" spin box office gold, director Bill Condon has been tapped to breathe new life into "Bride of Frankenstein."

Universal Pictures said Monday that Condon's remake will hit theaters in February 2019, making it the second film in its newly coined "Dark Universe " series.

Universal is one of the few studios without any superhero intellectual property and have long planned to draw on its own library of classic monster characters for a run of films.

First up in the Dark Universe series is this summer's "The Mummy" reboot, starring Tom Cruise, Sofia Boutella and Russell Crowe, which debuts in theaters on June 9.

Future films include The Invisible Man, with Johnny Depp, and Frankenstein's Monster, with Javier Bardem.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.