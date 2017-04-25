Eagle Herald











Will Smith, Paolo Sorrentino join Cannes Film Festival jury

NEW YORK (AP) -- Will Smith, Jessica Chastain and Italian director Paolo Sorrentino are joining the jury for the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

Festival organizers announced the jury lineup Tuesday. Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar was previously announced as the jury president.

Also serving on the jury that will decide the Palme d'Or is German director Maren Ade, Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook, French actress Agnes Jaoui, Chinese star Fan Bingbing and the French-Lebanese composer Gabriel Yared.

Among the films competing for the Palme d'Or at this year's Cannes festival are Sofia Coppola's "The Beguiled," Todd Haynes' "Wonderstruck" and Andrey Zvyagintsev's "Loveless.

Uma Thurman was previously announced as the jury president for the festival's Un Certain Regard section.

The Cannes Film Festival runs May 17-28.

