Apr 27, 2:41 PM EDT

Roman Polanski's latest movie added to Cannes Film Festival

NEW YORK (AP) -- Roman Polanski's latest film is heading to the Cannes Film Festival.

The French festival announced a few additions to its lineup on Thursday. Polanksi's "Based on a True Story" will play out of competition. The French-language thriller, which Sony Pictures Classics has already acquired for North American distribution, stars Emmanuelle Seigner as a Parisian author who meets a mysterious woman, played by Eva Green, at a book signing.

The film is Polanski's first feature since 2013's "Venus in Fur." A Los Angeles judge recently rejected Polanski's bid to end his long-running underage sex abuse case without the fugitive director appearing in court or being sentenced to more prison time.

Polanski had been set to preside over France's Cesar Awards in February, but withdrew after the protests of feminist groups.

Festival organizers also announced the addition of "The Square" by Swedish director Ruben Ostlund ("Force Majeure") to the Cannes competition.

