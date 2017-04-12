Eagle Herald











Apr 12, 5:34 PM EDT

Christian Bale to play Dick Cheney in Adam McKay's biopic

By JAKE COYLE
AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) -- Christian Bale said Wednesday he will play Dick Cheney in Adam McKay's upcoming biopic of the former vice president.

Bale was last week reported as being in talks to join the film that will reteam him with McKay following 2015's Oscar-nominated "The Big Short." The Oscar winner confirmed he has signed up to star in the untitled film in an interview with The Associated Press.

"In the same way as it was a journey of discovery with 'The Big Short,' Adam was able to take a story that most people would go comatose listening to," said Bale of the script penned by McKay. "His ability to make it startling and entertaining and intelligent without compromising anything - he's masterful at doing that."

The film is also to star Steve Carell (who also co-starred in "The Big Short") as the former defense secretary Donald Rumsfeld. Amy Adams is set to play Lynne Cheney, the former vice president's wife.

Like "The Big Short," McKay's film, which he'll direct, is to be produced by Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment. Shooting is planned to begin in September, with Paramount Pictures expected to distribute.

Bale was nominated for best supporting actor for his performance in "The Big Short." He previously won an Oscar for his leading performance in "The Fighter." He stars in the upcoming Armenian genocide drama "The Promise."

McKay and screenwriter Charles Randolph won the best adapted screenplay Oscar for "The Big Short."

