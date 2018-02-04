Eagle Herald











Feb 4, 7:58 PM EST

Neflix will debut new 'Cloverfield' film after Super Bowl


Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
Missing brother of actress Kim Cattrall found dead

Neflix will debut new 'Cloverfield' film after Super Bowl

7 weeks later, 'Jumanji' is no. 1 at box office

Guillermo del Toro wins top Directors Guild Award

The Latest: Peele wins first-time feature directors award
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56
Multimedia
"Harry Potter" Quiz

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Netflix has dropped a surprise on Super Bowl viewers - a new "Cloverfield" film will be released after Sunday's game.

The streaming service debuted a trailer for "The Cloverfield Paradox" during Super Bowl 52. It mixed footage from the first film, a surprise hit in 2008, with clips from the new film from director Julius Onah.

"Cloverfield" featured a monster attacking New York through the recordings of a group of friends trying to survive the chaos. Sunday's trailer promised viewers would "find out why" the monsters attacked. It shows a group of astronauts encountering problems with an experimental technology.

The film is produced by J.J. Abrams, who produced the original and a related 2016 film, "10 Cloverfield Lane."

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.