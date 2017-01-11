Eagle Herald











Jan 11, 5:05 PM EST

Coen brothers to make their first TV series


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Coen brothers to make their first TV series

Ex-TV show contestant's video shows him rescuing choking man

Obama not slipping away quietly from presidency

British TV trailer shows Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson

Jamie Foxx to host 'Beat Shazam,' an app-based game show
Multimedia
"Harry Potter" Quiz

NEW YORK (AP) -- The Coen brothers will make their first TV show, a miniseries series titled "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs."

Joel and Ethan Coen will write and direct the project, set in the Old West, Annapurna Television announced late Tuesday. The production company said it plans to make "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" with "an innovative television and theatrical integrated approach."

Though the Coens' film "Fargo" was adapted into an FX series, the filmmaking brothers had no involvement in that show.

They have previously voiced disinterest in television. In 2015 at the Cannes Film Festival, Ethan said he hadn't watched a TV show "in decades."

"It's not that I don't like TV," he said. "It's alien to me."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.