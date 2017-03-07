NEW YORK (AP) -- "La La Land" director Damien Chazelle may have just finished one Oscar season, but he appears headed for another.

Universal Pictures on Tuesday dated Chazelle's "First Man," starring Ryan Gosling as astronaut Neil Armstrong, for Oct. 12, 2018. The release date will return Chazelle to the heart of awards season with the follow-up to his musical sensation.

"First Man" focuses on Armstrong in the years 1961-1969 and follows NASA's race to land a man on the moon. The script, based on James R. Hansen's book, is written by "Spotlight" scribe Josh Singer.

The 32-year-old Chazelle became the youngest to ever win best director at the Academy Awards. "La La Land," which has made nearly $400 million globally, took home six Oscars.