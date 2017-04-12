Eagle Herald











Josh Brolin set to play Cable in 'Deadpool 2'


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Josh Brolin is expanding his comic book movie repertoire.

Representatives for the actor said Wednesday that Brolin has been set to play the part of Cable in 20th Century Fox's "Deadpool 2" opposite lead Ryan Reynolds. Brolin also plays the supervillain Thanos in various "Avengers" movies for competing studio Disney.

Michael Shannon had been widely rumored to be the top pick for the Deadpool co-star.

"Deadpool" became a breakout hit in 2016, grossing over $783 million worldwide. The irreverent and very R-rated comic book film even became an unlikely awards contender late in the game with two Golden Globe nominations and a Directors Guild of America Award nomination for Tim Miller.

David Leitch is directing the sequel, which is expected to hit theaters sometime in 2018.

