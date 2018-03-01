Eagle Herald











Mar 1, 7:12 PM EST

Disney pushes 'Mulan' to 2020, moves 'Avengers' up a week


Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

Fox to air 'O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession?' special

Disney pushes 'Mulan' to 2020, moves 'Avengers' up a week

Harvey Weinstein 'Casting Couch' statue debuts pre-Oscars

Buyers revive deal for Weinstein Co. assets after talks
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56
Multimedia
"Harry Potter" Quiz

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Walt Disney Company is shifting some film releases around including moving "Avengers: Infinity War" up one week and pushing the live-action "Mulan" back almost a year and a half.

The studio says Thursday that "Avengers: Infinity War" will now hit theaters on April 27, 2018. "Mulan" is set for March 27, 2020. The "Mulan" update recently found its lead in Chinese actress Liu Yifei after a year-long search.

Disney also set release dates for 28 untitled films through February 2023 from Marvel, Pixar and Disney live action.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.