Eagle Herald











Apr 12, 1:01 PM EDT

Jude Law to play Dumbledore in 'Fantastic Beasts' sequel


Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
German cinematographer Michael Ballhaus dies at 81

Jude Law to play Dumbledore in 'Fantastic Beasts' sequel

Prosecutor: 'Manchester by the Sea' inspired duo to kill son

'Perfect Storm' ship to be sunk next week, barring storms

Review: 'The Lost City of Z' is a mesmerizing adventure
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56
Multimedia
"Harry Potter" Quiz

NEW YORK (AP) -- Jude Law will play young Albus Dumbledore in the next "Fantastic Beasts" installment.

Warner Bros. announced the casting Tuesday. The iconic wizard was played by two actors in the "Harry Potter" films, beginning with Richard Harris. After his death in 2002, Michael Gambon inherited the role.

J.K. Rowling, who has said Dumbledore is gay, has previously teased that the five-part prequel franchise of "Fantastic Beasts" will explore a more "troubled" time in Dumbledore's life. The author said, "We'll see him at that formative period of his life. As far as his sexuality is concerned, watch this space."

Production on the next "Fantastic Beasts" film is to begin this summer, with a release scheduled for November next year. Last year's "Fantastic Beasts" grossed $813 worldwide.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.