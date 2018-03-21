Eagle Herald











Judd Apatow memorializes Garry Shandling

By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) -- Judd Apatow has decided to memorialize his friend and mentor Garry Shandling in an appropriate way.

Apatow made Shandling the subject of his four-hour HBO documentary called "The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling." Shandling, after all, masterminded a brand of phony docudrama with "The Larry Sanders Show."

The new film draws on 30 years of Shandling's intimate diaries and notes and includes interviews with James L. Brooks, Linda Doucett, David Duchovny, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jay Leno, Kevin Nealon, Conan O'Brien, Bob Saget, Sarah Silverman and Jeffrey Tambor.

The documentary airs in two parts on March 26 and March 27.

Apatow wrote for Shandling and considers his "Freaks and Geeks" a version of "The Larry Sanders Show," only set in high school.

