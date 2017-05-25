Eagle Herald











May 25, 9:10 AM EDT

GLAAD reports slim increase in LGBTQ representation in film


Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
GLAAD reports slim increase in LGBTQ representation in film

For 'The Beguiled,' Coppola turns again to Dunst and Fanning

London premiere of 'Wonder Woman' is canceled after attack

Dustin Hoffman: 'I try to improve each day, but you don't'

'Clerks' actress Lisa Spoonauer dies in New Jersey at 44
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56
Multimedia
"Harry Potter" Quiz

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The advocacy group GLAAD says the representation of LGBTQ characters in major Hollywood films increased nearly 1 percent in 2016, but the group says many of the portrayals weren't positive.

GLAAD's annual study released Thursday surveyed 125 releases from the seven major Hollywood studios and found them again to be severely lagging behind strides made in television and independent film, which produced the LGBTQ-friendly best-picture winner "Moonlight."

Three of the major studios, Lionsgate Entertainment, Sony Pictures and Walt Disney Studios, were given failing ratings. No studio received positive marks because many of the LGBTQ characters were used as mere punchlines.

The report did note signs of progress, however, in films from 2017.

---

Online:

www.glaad.org/sri

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.