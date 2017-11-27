Eagle Herald











Nov 27, 11:40 PM EST

'Call Me By Your Name,' 'Get Out' lead Gotham Awards

By JAKE COYLE
AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) -- The sensual coming-of-age story "Call Me By Your Name" has won best feature film at the 27th Gotham Awards, an early Oscar season bellwether.

The last three best feature winners at the Gothams have gone on to win best picture at the Academy Awards: "Moonlight," ''Spotlight" and "Birdman."

Jordan Peele's "Get Out" came in with a leading five nominations, including best feature, and it dominated much of the night. Peele won for best screenplay and breakthrough director. The film also took the audience award.

The other nominees for best feature were Sean Baker's "The Florida Project," Craig Gillespie's "I, Tonya" and Josh and Benny Safdie's "Good Time."

The star-studded affair, held at Cipriani Wall Street in Lower Manhattan, also featured tributes to Nicole Kidman, Dustin Hoffman, Sofia Coppola, Jason Blum, Al Gore and cinematographer Ed Lachman.

