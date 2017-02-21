Eagle Herald











Shooting gets underway for Han Solo 'Star Wars' film


NEW YORK (AP) -- Alden Ehrenreich has taken control of the Millennium Falcon. The Han Solo "Star Wars" spin-off has begun production.

The Walt Disney Co. announced Tuesday that shooting began at London's Pinewood Studios on Monday. To kick off the untitled Han Solo movie, the studio released a photo of the cast at the controls of the Millennium Falcon. Ehrenreich, who plays a younger version of Harrison Ford's iconic smuggler, is seated amid cast members including Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke and Donald Glover, who plays Lando Calrissian.

The film is directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who helmed "The Lego Movie." In a statement they said, "We can't think of anything funny to say, because we just feel really moved, and really lucky."

Disney will release the film in May 2018.

