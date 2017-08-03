Eagle Herald











Aug 3, 1:19 AM EDT

Golden Globes group gives away $2.8 million in show proceeds

By SANDY COHEN
AP Entertainment Writer

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- Stan Lee, Patrick Stewart, Dustin Hoffman and a dozen other stars have helped the Hollywood Foreign Press Association present $2.8 million in grants to film schools and arts organizations.

Chelsea Handler hosted the group's annual dinner Wednesday where it shares the proceeds from the Golden Globe Awards with various nonprofit organizations.

This year's grants include a $2 million endowment for University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts and $200,000 donation to the Committee to Protect Journalists, which Meryl Streep mentioned in her Golden Globes acceptance speech earlier this year.

Other beneficiaries include Ghetto Film School, the Lollipop Theater Network and Film Aid.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.