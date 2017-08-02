Eagle Herald











Aug 2, 2:43 PM EDT

Crowd-funded animated short about gay love goes viral


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- An animated short film about an adolescent gay couple has gone viral, garnering over 6 million views on YouTube in just two days.

"In a Heartbeat " follows a boy addressing his sexuality after falling in love with a male classmate in elementary school. The short was created by filmmakers Beth David and Esteban Bravo.

David and Bravo released the film online Monday where it quickly began trending on Twitter.

A Kickstarter campaign was launched in November 2016 to fund the project, reaching the initial goal of $3,000 in three hours. A total of $14,000 was raised.

The short is a semi-finalist for best animated domestic film at the 2017 Student Academy Awards. The filmmakers produced "In A Heartbeat" at Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota, Florida.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.