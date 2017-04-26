Eagle Herald











Apr 26, 8:58 AM EDT

Report: Jeff Goldblum signs on for 'Jurassic World' sequel


Report: Jeff Goldblum signs on for 'Jurassic World' sequel

Los Angeles' piano-playing mayor declares 'La La Land' day

Review: 'Guardians' returns and it's better than the first

University of Michigan gets unpublished Orson Welles scripts

Disney sets May 2019 release for 'Star Wars: Episode IX'
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56
"Harry Potter" Quiz
Timeline on World Cup Violence

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Jeff Goldblum is returning to the Jurassic Park franchise.

The Hollywood Reporter says Goldblum will reprise his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm in next year's "Jurassic World" sequel. Goldblum played the mathematician in the first two films of the franchise, 1993's "Jurassic Park" and its 1997 follow-up "The Lost World: Jurassic Park."

Representatives for Goldblum didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Jurassic World" stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are also set to be back.

"Jurassic World" brought in $1.6 billion across the globe at the box office in 2015, second that year to the reboot of the Star Wars franchise.

The Hollywood Reporter says its sequel will open on June 22, 2018.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

