May 22, 7:29 PM EDT

Zack Snyder exits 'Justice League' after daughter's death

By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The recent death of director Zack Snyder's daughter has driven the prominent filmmaker to step away from finishing the ensemble superhero movie "Justice League."

A source close to production who was not authorized to speak publicly said Monday that Joss Whedon would take over completing the film, which should still hit its Nov. 17 release.

Snyder and his wife and producing partner Deborah Snyder told The Hollywood Reporter they will be using the time away to focus on their family and seven children.

The Reporter story stated Snyder's 20-year-old daughter, Autumn, killed herself in March. Coroner's spokesman Ed Winter said Autumn Snyder's March 12 death is being investigated as a possible suicide due to an overdose of prescription medications. The official cause of death has been deferred pending toxicology results.

