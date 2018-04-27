Eagle Herald











Apr 27, 5:44 PM EDT

Lupita Nyong'o to voice giant in VR animated 'Jack'


NEW YORK (AP) -- It's the latest example of gender-bending casting: Actress Lupita Nyong'o will voice the role of the Giant in "Jack," an animated virtual reality version of the "Jack and the Beanstalk" story.

The Oscar winner will participate in the next installment of the VR experience, produced by Baobab Studios. The first installment, "Jack: Part One," is now showing at the Tribeca Film Festival.

The studio says it was inspired by "the social movements of today" to dismiss preconceived notions of the Giant and present the character as "a dynamic and powerful woman."

A viewer is given a headset and then steps onto a physical stage, which then appears transformed by animated scenery.

The film is directed by French director Mathias Chelebourg.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.