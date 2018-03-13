Eagle Herald











Mar 13, 2:07 PM EDT

Madonna to direct film on dancer Michaela DePrince's life

AP Photo
AP Photo/Denis Farrell

Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
Madonna to direct film on dancer Michaela DePrince's life

Affleck, Damon's production company to adopt inclusion rider

Box Office Top 20: 'Black Panther' holds grip on No.1 spot

Review: 'Love, Simon' a fresh and classic take on first love

Russian actor, stage director Oleg Tabakov dies at 82
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56
Documents
Malawi court ruling on Madonna's adoption request
Multimedia
Madonna and Guy Ritchie Divorcing
Madonna's styles through the years
Multimedia
"Harry Potter" Quiz

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Madonna is pirouetting back into the director's chair.

MGM Motion Picture Group president Jonathan Glickman says Tuesday that the pop music icon will direct a film based on ballet dancer Michaela DePrince's memoir "Taking Flight: From War Orphan to Star Ballerina."

DePrince overcame a childhood in war-stricken Sierra Leone to become a world class ballerina. She made her debut at age 17 in South Africa's Joburg Ballet and also appeared in Beyonce's "Lemonade."

Madonna has directed two previous features: The 2008 comedy "Filth and Wisdom" and the Wallis Simpson drama "W.E." She is also working on a film adaptation of the novel "The Impossible Lives of Greta Wells."

No cast or release date is set for "Taking Flight," but "Fresh Off the Boat" writer Camilla Blackett will pen the screenplay.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.