Eagle Herald











Apr 12, 2:00 PM EDT

Martin Scorsese to direct comedy special on SCTV for Netflix


Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
Martin Scorsese to direct comedy special on SCTV for Netflix

Actors union says meetings in hotel rooms, homes should end

Spike Lee, Godard films to compete at Netflix-free Cannes

House featured in 'A Christmas Story' plans to expand

Los Angeles prosecutors review Kevin Spacey sex assault case
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56
Multimedia
"Harry Potter" Quiz

NEW YORK (AP) -- Martin Scorsese will direct a comedy special for Netflix on the beloved Canadian sketch comedy show "SCTV."

Netflix on Thursday announced the untitled project that will reunite many of the stars of the 1976-1984 show. Former cast mates Martin Short, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Dave Thomas, Joe Flaherty and Andrea Martin will reassemble at Toronto's Elgin Theatre on May 13 for an event moderated by Jimmy Kimmel, to be documented by Scorsese.

Other "SCTV" alums include the late John Candy and the late Harold Ramis.

The film marks Scorsese's second for the streaming giant. Netflix is financing, producing and distributing Scorsese's "The Irishman," a big-budget gangster drama starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.