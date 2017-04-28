Eagle Herald











Apr 28, 6:20 PM EDT

Head of Motion Picture Association of America to step down


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Former U.S. Sen. Chris Dodd is stepping down as chairman and CEO of the Motion Picture Association of America.

The MPAA said Friday that their board will gather Saturday to name Charles Rivkin as successor to Dodd, who is resigning Sept. 4.

Rivkin was previously the U.S. assistant secretary of state for economic and business affairs and a U.S. ambassador to France and Monaco.

Dodd led the MPAA for six years, and one of his main concerns was preventing digital piracy and protecting copyrights. He also helped expand the presence of U.S. films in the Chinese market and revise the revenue-sharing model to benefit Hollywood studios.

Disney Chairman Alan Horn said in a statement that Dodd transformed the MPAA into a global association for the digital era.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.