Eagle Herald











Nov 28, 3:41 PM EST

Spielberg's 'The Post' crowned year's best by NBR Awards

By JAKE COYLE
AP Film Writer

Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
Spielberg's 'The Post' crowned year's best by NBR Awards

Harvey Weinstein resigns from Directors Guild of America

Box office top 20: 'Coco' displaces 'Justice League'

In 'Voyeur,' we watch a story about watching unravel

Taiwanese crime thriller claims 3 top Golden Horse awards
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56
Multimedia
"Harry Potter" Quiz

NEW YORK (AP) -- Steven Spielberg's newspaper drama "The Post" has been named the year's best film by the National Board of Review, which also lavished its top acting honors on the film's stars, Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks.

The group announced its picks Tuesday on Twitter. Though the organization spread its awards around, it reserved three of its top slots for Spielberg's upcoming period film about The Washington Post's publishing of the Pentagon Papers.

Jordan Peele's horror sensation "Get Out" took an award for best ensemble, as well as best directorial debut. Greta Gerwig's "Lady Bird" landed two awards: best director and best supporting actress for Laurie Metcalf.

The awards will be handed out in a January 4 gala hosted by Willie Geist.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.