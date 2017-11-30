Eagle Herald











Nov 30, 2:38 PM EST

'Lady Bird' named best picture by New York Film Critics

By JAKE COYLE
AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) -- Greta Gerwig's "Lady Bird" has been named best picture by the New York Film Critics Circle, which also awarded Gerwig best director and its star, Saoirse Ronan, best actress.

The film critics' group announced its awards Thursday on Twitter, throwing its fullest support behind Gerwig's coming-of-age tale. Considered one of the year's top Oscar contenders, "Lady Bird" also has the distinction of setting a new record for perfection from Rotten Tomatoes as the most-widely reviewed movie to receive only positive reviews.

"Call Me By Your Name" breakthrough star Timothee Chalamet took best actor. Tiffany Haddish, the "Girls Trip" breakout, took supporting actress.

Other winners include Willem Dafoe for his supporting performance in "The Florida Project" and Paul Thomas Anderson for his screenplay to "Phantom Thread."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

