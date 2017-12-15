Eagle Herald











Dec 15, 12:27 AM EST

9 films now vying for foreign language Oscar nomination


Multimedia
Oscars 2010 Red Carpet
Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
9 films now vying for foreign language Oscar nomination

'Dunkirk,' 'Call Me By Your Name' top AP's best 2017 films

Top 2017 film moments include 'Girls Trip' and 'Get Out'

Gwendoline Christie's fighting bridges Star Wars, Westeros

Hayek says rebuffing Weinstein led to nightmare on 'Frida'
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56
Multimedia
"Harry Potter" Quiz

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Nine films are now vying for an Academy Award nomination in the foreign language category.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the short-list Thursday, which includes films from Chile, Germany, Israel and Lebanon. Ninety-two films were initially in contention for possible nomination.

Five films are typically nominated for foreign language Oscar consideration, and the nominees will be announced on Jan. 23. The Academy Awards will be held on March 4 in Los Angeles.

The short-listed films are: Chile's "A Fantastic Woman," Germany's "In the Fade," Hungary's "On Body and Soul," Israel's "Foxtrot," Lebanon's "The Insult," Russia's "Loveless," Senegal's "Felicite," South Africa's "The Wound" and Sweden's "The Square."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.