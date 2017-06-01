Eagle Herald











Jun 1, 7:12 PM EDT

Ron Howard to direct documentary on tenor Luciano Pavarotti

AP Photo
AP Photo/Uncredited

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Following his successful Beatles documentary, Ron Howard is sticking with music. The Oscar-winner is directing a documentary about Luciano Pavarotti, the Italian tenor who rose to superstar status.

Howard's Imagine Entertainment and White Horse Pictures announced the untitled project Thursday.

Pavarotti transcended opera to become a leading tenor. Howard says Pavarotti's life is full of great drama and contradictions.

The tenor became a best-selling classical artist, with more than 100 million records sold, and he had the first classical album to reach No. 1 on the pop charts. He died from pancreatic cancer in 2007 at age 71.

The untitled documentary does not have a release date.

Howard's last film, "The Beatles: Eight Days A Week - The Touring Years," won the Grammy Award for best music film.

