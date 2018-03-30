Eagle Herald











Nia Long, Roxanne Shante form bond after Shante biopic

By NEKESA MUMBI MOODY
AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) -- Nia Long plays Roxanne Shante's mother in a new docudrama on the rap pioneer's life, but when the actress and Shante sit down to chat in real life, their bond reveals itself to be almost sisterly.

The two didn't know each other before the movie started, but Netflix's "Roxanne, Roxanne" has resulted in a friendship that seems years old. They say their relationship extends outside of Hollywood and hip-hop.

Long says she was star-struck when she first met Shante, considered the first female rapper to make serious splash in hip-hop at the age of 14 with the hit "Roxanne's Revenge." While Shante had hits, her career was hampered by troubles in the record industry and her personal life.

