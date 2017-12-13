Eagle Herald











Dec 13, 3:00 AM EST

SAG Awards could give Oscar race some clarity

By JAKE COYLE
AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) -- An unpredictable awards season will get a jolt Wednesday when the Screen Actors Guild announces nominees to its annual awards.

Actors make up the largest segment of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, so their deliberations on the year's best performances hold considerable sway in fluctuating Oscar fortunes. Nominations for the 24th annual SAG Awards will be live-streamed from West Hollywood, California, at 10 a.m. Eastern.

Following its Golden Globes success, Guillermo del Toro's lush fable "The Shape of Water" will hope to continue its momentum. Also in the mix are Steven Spielberg's "The Post," Jordan Peele's "Get Out," Greta Gerwig's "Lady Bird," Luca Guadagnino's "Call Me By Your Name," Dee Rees' "Mudbound" and Martin McDonaugh's "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

Winners will be announced during a January 21 telecast hosted by Kristen Bell.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.