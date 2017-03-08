Eagle Herald











Mar 8, 2:59 PM EST

Jackson questions British black actors in American films


NEW YORK (AP) -- Samuel Jackson has criticized the casting of black British actors in American films like the horror hit "Get Out" and the Martin Luther King Jr. drama "Selma."

In an appearance Monday on the radio station Hot 97, Jackson noted that a lot of roles are going to British actors. He said he wondered what "Get Out" would have been like "with an American brother who really feels that." Jordan Peele's film is about an African-American photographer, played by the British actor Daniel Kaluuya, whose white girlfriend brings him home to her parents' house.

Jackson also pointed to Ava DuVernay's "Selma," which starred David Oyelowo as King.

John Boyega, the British "Star Wars" star, on Twitter called the debate a "stupid" conflict "we don't have time for."

