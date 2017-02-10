Eagle Herald











Feb 10, 3:49 PM EST

Coen brothers polishing script for 'Scarface' remake


UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. (AP) -- Joel and Ethan Coen will polish the script for a planned "Scarface" remake.

Universal Pictures announced Friday that "an explosive reimagining" of the gangster classic will be released in August 2018. Diego Luna is set to star in the role famously played by Al Pacino in Brian De Palma's 1983 remake of the 1932 original.

The Coen brothers have played script doctor a few times recently, polishing the screenplays for Steven Spielberg's "Bridge of Spies" and Angelina Jolie's "Unbroken."

No director has yet been announced for the project.

