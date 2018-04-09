Eagle Herald











Apr 9, 9:55 PM EDT

Spike Lee's 'BlacKkKlansman' to open in August


NEW YORK (AP) -- Spike Lee's "BlacKkKlansman" will open in theaters on the one-year anniversary of the violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, where white nationalists marched and a counterprotester was killed.

Focus Features on Monday announced that Lee's newly retitled drama will be released Aug. 10. The film is about the real-life story of Ron Stallworth, a black police officer in Colorado who went undercover in 1978 to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan. John David Washington plays Stallworth in the film and Adam Driver plays his partner, Flip Zimmerman.

Among the film's producers are "Get Out" director Jordan Peele and "Get Out" producer Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.