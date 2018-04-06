Eagle Herald











Apr 6, 8:54 AM EDT

Star Wars spinoff 'Solo' to premiere at Cannes Film Festival


PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

Film Festival
Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
Star Wars spinoff 'Solo' to premiere at Cannes Film Festival

Studio Ghibli co-founder, director Isao Takahata dies at 82

Did Trump know about payment to Stormy Daniels? He says no

Bollywood star Salman Khan gets 5 years for poaching deer

Phoenix, Ramsay improvise a blistering and brutal thriller
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56
Multimedia
"Harry Potter" Quiz

NEW YORK (AP) -- "Solo: A Star Wars Story" will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, bringing a galaxy far away to the world's most prestigious film festival.

The French festival announced Friday that the "Star Wars" spinoff will premiere out of competition at this year's festival shortly before opening in French theaters on May 23. "Solo" opens in U.S. theaters on May 25.

This isn't the first time "Star Wars" has come to Cannes. "Star Wars: Attack of the Clones" and 2005's "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith" both played at the French Riviera festival.

Cannes earlier this week announced that Asghar Farhadi's "Everybody Knows," starring Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz, will be the opening-night film.

The festival will run May 8-19.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.